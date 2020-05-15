Patrick Mahomes to be Texas Tech Spring Commencement speaker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Patrick Mahomes will give back to the place where it all started to inspire the next class of graduates who have had to deal with unprecedented circumstances in completing their college careers.
Because of the Coronavirus outbreak, commencement ceremonies will be held online via live stream.
Mahomes, a quarterback at Texas Tech from 2014 to 2016, along with students Alicia Goodman (earning a doctorate in fine arts) and Keira Eynon (earning a bachelor’s degree in human science), will address the graduates at the Texas Tech University Spring 2020 commencement.
“Patrick’s story and his rise to stardom, both here at Texas Tech and in the NFL, have been a great source of pride for Red Raiders and an inspiration for thousands,” said Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec. “During that rise, Patrick has never wavered from the lessons learned from his family, coaches and his time as a student-athlete at Texas Tech, displaying class, humility and a competitive fire to be the best. We are very pleased and grateful that he will address our May 2020 graduates who have persevered in spite of unique challenges to earn their degrees.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional commencement ceremonies held at United Supermarkets Arena have been cancelled. Texas Tech will hold virtual commencement ceremonies via livestream beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 23.
