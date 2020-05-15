Police searching for vehicle involved in high-speed chase through Olton

OLTON, Texas (KCBD) - Police are still searching for a gray Ford F-150 pickup with a temporary tag involved in a high-speed chase that started in Plainview and weaved through Olton early Friday morning.
The Plainview Police Department says it started around 4:30 a.m. around Fifth and Yonkers in Plainview.
Police first observed the vehicle traveling at around 85 miles per hour. The officers attempted a traffic stop.and the chase began.
Witnesses saw the vehicle accelerating as it blew through intersections.
The pursuit continued through residential areas of Olton and back east to County Road C and County Road 100.
Plainview officers called for assistance from Olton police and the Lamb County Sheriff’s Department.
They eventually called off the pursuit somewhere between CR 130 and CR 135 due to dusty road conditions.
If you have any information about this incident, please call the Olton Police Department at (806) 285-2611.
