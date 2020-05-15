Lubbock gyms allowed to open on Monday, but some are choosing to wait

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After nearly two months of no business, Lubbock gyms are allowed to reopen on Monday, but different gyms are reacting in different ways. Some are opening the day of, while others are choosing to wait.
“We are more than excited to get our gym members back in here,” said Paul Springer, a spokesperson for One Fitness Lubbock.
Springer said they will be opening on Monday, even though Governor Abbott is requiring places to not exceed more than 25 percent of their occupancy.
There are other protocols too listed in the Open Texas report that One Fitness Lubbock says they’ve been studying.
“Our staff will be required to wearing facial coverings and gloves.”
Masks and gloves are recommended by Governor Abbott for gym employees, but not required. There are other mandatory protocols like making sure locker rooms stay closed, patrons stay six feet apart from each other, wipes are provided, and equipment is regularly disinfected.
“We’re doing six foot social distancing, we’re spacing our cardio out- every other piece. We’re doing six foot spacing between resistance training pieces, we’re asking for no spotting.”
There’s a list of protocols for gym attendees to follow as well.
“We are asking gym members to bring their own gloves as long as its a full hand cover- latex glove, it can be a hand glove.”
At Different Breed MMA, a mixed martial arts gym in Central Lubbock, they say they’re ready to let clients in, but it may be a couple days later than Monday.
“We miss our clients. They miss us and they say they’re ready to come back- especially our Tech kids," said Danny Perez, one of the owners.
Perez wants to continue to go over the guidelines, especially with his clients and parents of clients, before classes resume.
“I just want to go over the guidelines with parents, and my adult class, talk to them first and see how they feel. I don’t want them to feel forced to come back and see how they feel about it and just like I said, our biggest concern is with our kid’s class and to talk to the parents.”
Perez says they’ve always been diligent about sanitizing and will continue this diligence as requested by the governor including, but not limited to having hand sanitizer all around the gym.
Perez knows that a big challenge for him and his clients will be the modification of some classes because of the social distancing requirement. He says when they open, the will mostly focus on getting “on the bags and pads, kettle bell training, and strength training.”
