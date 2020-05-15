UMC offers antibody test at all clinics

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - University Medical Center is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing in its clinics with next-day results.
The test helps determine if anyone has developed antibodies that fight off the coronavirus infection. Those who have antibodies also have the opportunity to donate convalescence plasma to help others fight off the infection.
UMC has provided a full list of the clinics that will offer these services. The hospitals asks anyone who wants a test to call ahead at their desired clinic.
Earlier this Covenant Health also announced it was offering antibody tests. That is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Southwest Medical Park at 98th Street and Slide Road.
