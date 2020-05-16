Comfortable evening expected

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A comfortable evening is expected across the South Plains.
We do have a slight chance of thunderstorms late tonight into Sunday.
Storms could form across Northeastern New Mexico and track towards the South Plains late tonight.
If storms survive, they could impact the local area between midnight and 6:00 a.m. Sunday.
The best chance of showers and storms will occur across the Northwestern half of the area towards Muleshoe and Littlefield.
Patchy fog is possible overnight, especially east of Lubbock where heavy rainfall was observed this week.
Lows drop into the middle and upper 50’s for most locations.
Partly sunny skies are in the forecast with isolated showers and storms possible.
Highs top out in the lower to middle 80’s. Winds become southeast at 10 to 15 mph.
Hot temperatures return to the area Monday and Tuesday.
