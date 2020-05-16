Cool And Cloudy Turns Warm And Mostly Sunny Today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures starting cooler today and a blanket of clouds will help to keep wind speeds relatively calm and temperatures cooler than those of Friday afternoon. Clouds are expected to begin clearing by late morning giving way to more sunshine this afternoon.
Easterly wind speeds sustained today between 5-10mph. High temperatures will reach the upper 70′s and lower 80′s across the viewing area. A slim chance isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible during the late afternoon and early evening hours.
Tomorrow morning temperatures start in the middle to upper 50's with a chance for patchy fog development. A slim chance for isolated showers will be possible on Sunday and afternoon temperatures are expected to return to the lower 80's.
A warming trend continues through Tuesday as afternoon temperatures begin to heat up and reach the upper 80's to lower 90's.
Wednesday looks like our next opportunity to see another chance for precipitation, but overall the week ahead will have nice weather to enjoy.
