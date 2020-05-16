Crosby County reports 4th case of COVID-19

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Crosby County has reported a fourth case of COVID-19.
That update was confirmed on May 29. The county says this person is a woman between 40-and-50-years-old who lives in the Lorenzo area.
She is currently quarantined at home and the Texas Department of Health is investigating the case.
Crosby County’s third case of COVID has also recovered, according to the Crosby County Office of Emergency Management. Currently, there’s only one active case in the county.
- Crosby County reported its third case of COVID-19 on Saturday, May 16 - a 35 to 40-year-old female in the Lorenzo area.
- Crosby County reported their second case of COVID-19 on Thursday, April 23, a 20 to 25 year old person in the Ralls area.
- Crosby County reported their first death from COVID-19 on April 14.
