Mainlane closures on South Loop 289 Sunday evening

“To minimize the impact to traffic on one of Lubbock’s busiest roadways, the work will take place overnight—Sunday through Thursday nights—over the next three weeks,” Wittie said. “But nighttime traffic should still expect lane closures and/or a section of the Loop closed to traffic. Drivers will be diverted onto the services roads and through signalized intersections, but will not have to travel through more than two intersections at any point during the closures.”