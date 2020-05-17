Great Weather Day For Exploring The Great Outdoors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild and mostly sunny to start this Sunday. Wind speeds calm and variable become southerly by afternoon sustained between 5-10mph.
Afternoon high temperatures in the middle to upper 80′s under sunny sky with very high UV index will require skin protection and liquids to stay hydrated if you are spending the day outside under the sun.
Temperatures tonight will be great for a late evening walk or jog with mostly clear sky.
Monday morning temperatures begin in the lower 60's but by afternoon much of the area will reach high temperatures in the middle to upper 90's and some communities towards the Permian Basin flirting with triple digit temperatures.
Tuesday will be very similar though data suggests that Lubbock will likely see another triple digit day for May on Monday and/or Tuesday.
A chance for afternoon and evening showers will be low on Wednesday but temperatures will be slightly cooler in the lower 90′s.
The remainder of the week will be fairly calm with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90′s with additional rain chances by next weekend.
