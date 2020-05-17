Moretti receives deal from professional team in Italy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to multiple sources, Texas Tech junior guard Davide Moretti has received an offer from Olimpia Milano, a professional team in Italy.
There has not been an amount named for the contract, but it is said to be a two-year deal with an option for a third year.
Moretti is from Bologna, Italy. He updated fans during the off-season about being back home in Italy and quarantining with family.
This past season, he averaged 13 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assist for the Red Raiders. He also earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention, while recording a team high 67 three pointers.
Back in April, reports surfaced reporting Moretti was leaning toward returning to Tech for his senior season, but if the deal is too good for the sharp-shooter he may start his professional career in his home country.
Moretti is now the second Red Raider, joining freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey mulling a professional career option.
Sources say Olimpia Milano is expecting an answer soon.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.