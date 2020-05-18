Arrests made after police chase along I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have arrested two people after a police chase that happened just before 3:30 p.m. Monday.
The chase lasted a few minutes. In the midst of the chase, a male passenger bailed out of the vehicle.
A few moments later, the driver bailed out of the vehicle.
The driver was located in an open lot between 39th and 40th Streets and Avenue D.
Neither the driver nor the passenger have been identified at this time.
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say an officer saw a vehicle run a red light and were able to determine the vehicle was stolen.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as information becomes available.
