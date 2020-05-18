County Clerk’s office will open for limited in person public access on May 18

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The following is a press release provided from the Lubbock County Clerk’s office.
We will limit our face-to-face interactions by limiting the number of customers in the office at one time.
A drop box will remain available on the Second floor of the courthouse, 904 Broadway, Lubbock, Texas from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for any items needing filing. Items must be dropped off in a sealed envelope with a valid phone number and either a check (include driver’s license number and phone number), cashier’s check, and money order.
Cash or temporary checks will not be accepted.
We strongly encourage customers to continue to utilize our online information for ordering copies and making payments, https://www.co.lubbock.tx.us/ Or mail services: Lubbock County Clerk PO Box 10536, Room 207 Lubbock, TX 79408-3536 .
• Call our office at 775-1076 for options on services needed.
• Marriage License applications by appointment, call to schedule 806-775-1054, please limit the persons in attendance to the marriage couple only.
Please contact us with questions and view our web page for the most up-to-date information regarding our office by email, phone or website.
o Email countyclerk@co.lubbock.tx.us
o Phone 806-775-1076 for phone menu, Web page has direct department numbers listed
o On-Line www.lubbockcounty.gov
We ask for your continued support, understanding and cooperation during these unusual times.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.