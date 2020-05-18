Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Gyms, offices allowed to re-open; Lubbock records zero new cases of COVID-19; Tropical Storm Arthur to impact parts of North Carolina

By Michael Cantu | May 18, 2020 at 6:02 AM CDT - Updated May 18 at 6:07 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, more businesses will be allowed to open today.

In the latest update, Lubbock County reports no new cases of COVID-19.

Three people are recovering from serious injuries after a crash over the weekend near 124th Street and Quaker Avenue.

Residents of North Carolina are bracing for a hit from the first tropical storm of the year.

