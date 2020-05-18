Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, more businesses will be allowed to open today.
- Office buildings and non-essential manufacturers can re-open at 25 percent occupancy.
- Gyms and exercise classes may also re-open at 25 percent capacity but locker rooms and showers will stay closed.
In the latest update, Lubbock County reports no new cases of COVID-19.
- The total number of cases remains at 619, with 196 active cases and 373 recoveries.
- The death toll remains at 50.
Three people are recovering from serious injuries after a crash over the weekend near 124th Street and Quaker Avenue.
- Police say an SUV rear-ended a pickup truck and then rolled several times.
- The driver of the SUV and two others suffered serious injuries.
Residents of North Carolina are bracing for a hit from the first tropical storm of the year.
- Tropical Storm Arthur is set to bring heavy rain, localized flooding and gusty winds into the eastern coast of North Carolina.
- The storm formed off the Florida coast over the weekend.
