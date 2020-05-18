Family Promise of Lubbock offering free diapers for parents

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Family Promise of Lubbock will be offering free diapers and wipes for parents this week.
The non-profit organization posted to social media Monday, asking parents-to-be and parents of children under 3-years-old to call and reserve their diaper size and wipes for contactless pickup.
New parents can call 806-744-5035 to reserve the diaper size, and on Thursday, May 21, between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., parents can pick them up at 1319 15th Street.
Family Promise says they want to ensure a contactless pickup, so parents can call the office when they arrive and pop open the trunk, and staff will place the diapers and wipes in your vehicle.
You can find all the details on the post from Family Promise of Lubbock, here:
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.