KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Brady

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Brady, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Brady is a 3-year-old brown and white pit who has been in the shelter for about three weeks.
He loves attention and would make a wonderful family dog. He is also fixed and up-to-date on his vaccines.
Brady’s adoption fees for Monday, May 18, have been waived.
Anyone interested in adoption is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
