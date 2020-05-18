Littlefield high school gives away car to student as part of attendance incentive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Littlefield high school student will be starting the new year in a new car. The car giveaway was part of an incentive to help boost attendance at the school. The high school principal teamed up with John Roley AutoCenter in Littlefield, and other community sponsors, to provide a 2019 Chevrolet spark to one student free of charge.
“I believe our attendance had been lacking,” said Mike Read, Littlefield High School Principal, “When I got here a summer ago, Mr. Dillard and I went out to John Roley. We visited with the folks as far as trying to find that incentive for the kids to come to school.”
“We brainstormed and thought it would be a great community effort," said Pat “Raider” Sullivan from John Roley AutoCenter, “The main thing is it increased the attendance of the school. There were actually 147 students that were eligible to win this vehicle. And we narrowed it down to 10, we’ve had a drawing. Two weeks ago, the 10 finalists were announced.”
To qualify, students had to obtain a 93% or higher attendance record for this school year. Monday morning, the 10 finalists gathered at the high school’s football field. Each student drew a number, then picked a key fob inside of a box. Only one of the keys would sound the horn on the car, announcing the winner of a 2019 Chevy Spark.
Juan Ramirez ended his sophomore year on a high note, winning the car.
“It’s amazing,” said Ramirez, “thank you so much.”
With the program’s success, the school plans to continue the car giveaway program again next year.
