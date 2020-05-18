Local Bar Prepares for Friday Reopening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Adolph’s Grill and Bar, located just southwest of the intersection of 50th street and Slide Road is known as a bit of a Lubbock institution.
So, it should come as no surprise that the owner and his staff are more than ready to greet the patrons they call family, after weeks of closed doors.
Today’s announcement by Governor Abbott was music to Clay Powell’s ears.
“Well, it’s been a long time coming and we’ve prepared for it quite a bit,” said Powell, owner of Adolph’s.
In addition to bars, Friday’s openings include wine tasting rooms, craft breweries, bingo halls, bowling alleys and skating rinks, as long as they maintain a 25 percent capacity.
Governor Abbott also announced that restaurants will be able to expand their capacity to 50 percent on Friday.
Powell, who has owned Adolph’s for more than 20 years, says while it has been difficult to be closed for so long, he has tried to use this time wisely, “We’ve sterilized our bathrooms. We have a service that comes in twice a week...we have new carpet, new tile, new paint. Everything’s been scrubbed, washed, new glasses. Pretty much everything in here is new.”
When it comes to this latest roll-out, Powell says he is hopeful Lubbockites will continue to step up and help out as the next round of openings continues on May 31, with the operation of youth sports and summer camps.
“Go out and support your local people. I mean, these are the people that support the people around Lubbock,” added Powell.
However, when it comes to the message for those who plan on making it out to Adolph’s Friday night, that is fairly simple, “Just don’t be mad if you can’t get in, you better get here early.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.