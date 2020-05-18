Officer apprehends snapping turtle: It’s quite a tale

The snapping turtle was spotted by a school bus driver in the middle of a road near an elementary school. (Source: Marietta, Georgia, Police Department; Facebook)
By Ed Payne | May 18, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT - Updated May 18 at 5:37 PM

MARIETTA, Ga. (Gray News) – Police everywhere occasionally run into some hard-shelled characters.

Officer Devin Ploof of the Marietta Police Department came nose-to-nose with one this week.

In this tale, the snapping turtle was spotted by a school bus driver in the middle of a road near an elementary school.

The suspect was disagreeable from the start.

“He REFUSED the officer’s verbal commands, but WAS eventually captured and released in a nearby creek,” a post on the department’s Facebook page said. “Looks like he even smiled for the pic, lol!!!”

Because of his law enforcement training, Ploof didn’t make any snap decisions in dealing with the suspect.

