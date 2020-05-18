Power restored after South Plains Electric Co-op outage near Frenship

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crews for South Plains Electric Cooperative responded to an outage in the Frenship area that affected more than 1,800 customers.
According to the SPEC outage map, 1,838 Frenship area customers were without power around 3 p.m., Monday. SPEC says it appeared to be a problem with a transformer that feeds this substation.
At 3:13 p.m., SPEC reported that power for members in the Frenship area was restored.
See more at the SPEC outage map here: https://spec.coop/content/report-outage
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.