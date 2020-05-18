SPC, Wayland receive Texas Emergency Aid Grant for students

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - An emergency aid grant through multiple Texas state education agencies has been awarded to South Plains College, Wayland Baptist University and 55 other two-and-four year colleges.
The grants have been awarded to 57 institutions of higher learning throughout Texas. A total of 29 community colleges, 16 public universities and 12 independent and non-profit institutions were given the grant. Grant applications were received from 124 institutions throughout Texas.
The grants were in coordination with the Texas Higher Education Board, the Texas Higher Education Foundation, the Greater Texas Foundation and the Trellis Foundation.
The grants are through the Texas Emergency Aid Grant Program that was launched three weeks ago and is to support students across every part of the state to help during the COVID-19 crisis. A total of $711,000 has been raised so far and the program will continue to take donations for Texas students.
“I’m proud that together we are providing much-needed assistance to these Texas institutions and the more than 300,000 students they collectively serve across the state,” Harrison Keller, Texas Higher Education commissioner, said in a news release. “Throughout this process, institutions have shared with us the struggles their students are facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with some seeing dramatic increases in student emergency aid requests. I am grateful to our partners, including Greater Texas Foundation and Trellis Foundation, for helping students stay on track to obtain high-value credentials. Looking ahead, we know that Texas graduates will play a critical role in the recovery of the Texas economy.”
Those who would like to continue to donate to the grant fund can do so through this link.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.