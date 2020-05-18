Summer heat and... storms?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following our mild weather Saturday and Sunday, summer-heat returns this and Tuesday afternoon. Storm chances will be slim to none, but will pick up - slightly - Wednesday.
Mostly sunny this afternoon with a light breeze, but hot. Highs will range from near 90 degrees in the far northeastern viewing area to near 100 degrees in the southern viewing area.
A spotty storm or two may pop up over the northeastern third of the viewing area. While the potential for measurable rain is low, there may be lightning and strong gusty winds.
Mostly fair tonight with a light breeze. Lows will range from the upper 50s northwest to the upper 60s southeast.
Mostly sunny tomorrow with a slight chance of a spotty storm or two. Again, if any storms develop the potential for measurable rain will be low but there may be lightning and strong gusty winds.
Storm chances will increase slightly Wednesday. Coverage, however, is expected to be spotty. As such, the chance of measurable rainfall will be low.
In this heat the interior of a parked vehicle, even with windows cracked, can become dangerously hot in minutes. NEVER leave a child unattended in a vehicle. Never leave any one with health issues or an animal unattended in a vehicle. Please keep this in mind and remind others.
Strenuous and/or outdoor activities should be limited to the early morning or late evening hours whenever possible.
Long-sleeved, light weight, light colored, loose fitting clothing provides more protection from the sun and will keep you cooler than no sleeves or short sleeves and/or shorts if you are in the sun.
Your body cools itself by perspiration, give it the raw material to produce it - water. Drink plenty of it, even if you aren't thirsty.
Outdoors try to stay in the shade, but it's even better if you can stay in an air-conditioned environment.
People spending time outdoors, especially those working in the sun, should know and watch for the signs of heat illness. Find out more about heat illness, heat safety, and child heat safety at https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat
