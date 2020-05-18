Terry County reports all 13 COVID cases recovered

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The 13 reported cases of COVID-19 in Terry County have now all recovered.
Brownfield City Manager, Jeff Davis released that information on Tuesday morning. The last COVID case was identified was on May 18.
Now, there are no active cases of COVID in Terry County.
Click here to see the latest from the South Plains Public Health District.
The South Plains Public Health District covers Gaines, Yoakum, Terry, Lynn and Dawson Counties.
