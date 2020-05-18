Warm week ahead, slim chances for isolated storms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A hot day for the South Plains with temps from the mid 90s to 100+ across the region. Upper level high pressure will keep the area hot through the week with a brief break in temperatures on Wednesday.
Other than that, it will remain in the low to mid 90s through the week for all of the area.
As for rain chances, possibly a few isolated storms on Tuesday afternoon in the northeast South Plains. Also, a few isolated storms could develop on Wednesday but chances are slim and storms will be isolated.
I do expected the afternoon temps to drop slightly on Wednesday as a weak system passes through he area and it serves are a possible trigger for storms plus additional cloud cover. For those two reasons I’m going to drop the afternoon highs in to the mid to upper 80s over the area.
The next shot at cooler air will come on Sunday and there is a chance for isolated strong storms on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
