Buddy Holly Hall announces inaugural Broadway series

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The lineup for the inaugural show season inside the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences has been released. Tickets will go on sale May 26.
Performances this year and next will be through the American Theatre Guild. The series of shows is called Broadway At Buddy Holly Hall.
Ticket purchases can only be made through Buddy Holly Hall. The online portal for purchases is through BroadwayAtBuddyHollyHall.com.
This year’s schedule is as follows:
- BUDDY: The Buddy Holly Story, Nov. 17-18
- CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE, Dec. 16-17
- AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN, Feb. 9-10
- BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King Musical, March 15-16
- LES MISÉRABLES, April 20-25
There are also two season add-ons or swap-a-show options available. Those are:
- RENT, July 7, 2021
- JERSEY BOYS, May 18-19, 2021
Those interested also have the option of buying the ATGuild Gurantee for the upcoming series. That would secure tickets in case of postponements, rescheduling and provide options for cancellations.
More show information can be found here.
