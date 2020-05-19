Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, more Texas businesses will re-open this week. On Friday, restaurants can open at 50 percent capacity.
- Bars, wineries, bingo halls and bowling alleys can re-open at 25 percent.
- Pro sports and campus will be allowed to return May 31.
Lubbock County added five new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 624.
- Of those cases, 391 people have recovered while 183 cases are still active.
- As of now 19 people are hospitalized.
- No new deaths were reported, it has been one week since a Lubbock County resident has died from COVID.
The first coronavirus vaccine tested on humans is showing promise.
- The drug company, Moderna, says the vaccine was safe for all 45 patients in its trial. Eight developed antibodies to the virus.
- A larger human trial will begin in July.
President Donald Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug used to treat malaria.
- The president has touted the unproven drug as a treatment for COVID.
- Multiple studies show it does not work and can cause serious heart problems.
