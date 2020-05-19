Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Texas steps into Phase II of re-opening, Lubbock County reports 5 new COVID cases, Moderna has high hopes for vaccine

By Michael Cantu | May 19, 2020 at 6:08 AM CDT - Updated May 19 at 6:08 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, more Texas businesses will re-open this week. On Friday, restaurants can open at 50 percent capacity.

  • Bars, wineries, bingo halls and bowling alleys can re-open at 25 percent.
  • Pro sports and campus will be allowed to return May 31.
  • Get a detailed look here: Local Bar Prepares for Friday Reopening

Lubbock County added five new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 624.

  • Of those cases, 391 people have recovered while 183 cases are still active.
  • As of now 19 people are hospitalized.
  • No new deaths were reported, it has been one week since a Lubbock County resident has died from COVID.
  • Read more here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 5 new cases on Monday, 624 total

The first coronavirus vaccine tested on humans is showing promise.

President Donald Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug used to treat malaria.

