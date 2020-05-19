Details to come on this year’s 4th on Broadway celebration

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Broadway Festivals, the organization that puts together Lubbock’s 4th on Broadway celebration, will announce details for this year’s event at 11 a.m. today.
The news conference will be streamed through Zoom and will provide details on the plans for this year’s celebrations. This will be the 30th year for the 4th on Broadway celebration.
Included in this news conference will be Don Caldwell, Broadway Festival’s president and executive director and Dan Pope, Lubbock’s mayor.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will stream the news conference through KCBD.com, the free KCBD mobile app, Facebook and YouTube.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.