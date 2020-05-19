KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Nicolette

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Nicolette, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Nicolette is a 3-year-old black and white pit mix who has been with the shelter for four weeks.
She loves to be nearby and play, she is a big lover who would make a fantastic family dog. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her vaccines.
Nicolette’s adoption fees for Tuesday, May 19, have been waived.
Anyone interested in adoption is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Brady
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.