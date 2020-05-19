Local Foster Care Agency Prepares for Influx in Referrals as Texas Reopens

Texas Family Initiative is a private agency located here in Lubbock, with additional offices in other regions across the state. The Senior Administrator over Texas says right now a major focus as they get back up and running in a more normal capacity, is processing foster families within their system who can take in children. She says the challenges they have faced during these last few weeks presented hurdles she never could have imagined, “With our existing families, we’re required to see them, you know, at least one time a month and we’ve had to find a way to build a better mouse trap with that because the shelter in place restrictions meant we couldn’t go into foster homes. We weren’t going into foster homes, CPS wasn’t going into foster homes, none of the agencies were permitted for well over 30 days to go at all,” said Angela Nowell.