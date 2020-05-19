Lubbock Fire Rescue responds to carbon monoxide leak at hotel

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to an alarm at a hotel where they discovered a carbon monoxide leak and assisted with evacuation of the building.
Lubbock Fire Rescue posted an update on their Facebook page, saying crews responded to a commercial alarm at Comfort Suites at 4927 Marsha Sharp.
LFR says units on scene discovered carbon monoxide gas inside the structure, “with readings as high as 130 PPM.”
Crews evacuated the building, and Atmos Energy arrived on scene to assist with finding the source of the leak, and shutting off natural gas to the building.
According to LFR, the hotel was successfully evacuated and there were no injuries reported.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.