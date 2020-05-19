Pediatrician Recommends Disaster Kit in Every Home

Dr. Tammy Camp is a Pediatrician and Texas Tech Physician who also serves as the President of the TPS. She says right now, while families are still at home most of the time, we should take the time to plan with our kids what we would do in response to a disaster. She suggests, “You can even make a game out of it. Practice what are we going to do if we have a fire drill? Let’s drop down and cawl out and which direction would we go and where are we going to meet? Let’s go practice that. If you make a game out of it and help them understand, knowledge is power.”