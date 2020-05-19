Racer Classic Car Wash donating all proceeds to 3 charities for 3 days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Last week Racer Classic Car Wash opened up their newest location near the West Loop 289 and 19th Street.
Racer Classic Car Wash now wants to help three charities during this time.
Racer Classic says they will not be charging for washes. Instead Racer Classic Car Wash will be asking for donations.
Racer Classic Car Wash President, Andrew Zamora, says one local charity will benefit from the donations collected each day.
Zamora said, “Today is Kingdom Come Ministries, tomorrow will be the Texas Boys Ranch, and Thursday we will close it up with Addie’s Angels.” Zamora says 100 percent of the proceeds that they make will go to these three charities.
