Strike Force Advisory Board member Marc McDougal confident in plan to reopen businesses

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Former Lubbock mayor, Marc McDougal, who is on Governor Abbott’s Strike Force Advisory Board to help open up Texas, says he confident in the Governor’s announcements on Monday to open up more Texas businesses and programs, including bars (on May 22nd) and sports programs (on May 31st).
McDougal said he doesn’t believe there is a lot of difference between some bars and restaurants.
“If you can open restaurants up at 25 percent, with a six foot space in between tables, we can do the same thing with the bars.”
He said there are establishments that can run like restaurants but are considered bars that should be reopened. He named Nick’s Sports Grill and Lounge on Quaker and 98th.
“He’s a restaurant the majority of the time -- especially now that you don’t have sports going on. So, if we can open up restaurants, we should be able to open up establishments like that, so that is one point that I made with the governor and the governor’s staff and I wasn’t alone in that.”
McDougal agreed with Governor Abbott, saying all the decisions made for today’s announcements were influenced by doctor input.
“Every task force meeting that we’ve had, there have been at least one or two doctors on the call and to address concerns and talk about what they were seeing and then to us, you have 38 to 40 business men and women on the committee and sometimes we see different from what the doctors do and that’s okay. We’ve had those discussions," said McDougal.
"The Governor has said it before and he said it today: doctors are 100 percent behind the decision that was made today. They may not have been behind every decision that was made, but they certainly were today and I think that’s because -- with the exception of 2 or 3 hotspots around the state -- it seems to be contained; and with the tracking they’re putting in, we feel confident it can continue to be contained.”
McDougal said that in order to have it contained, we have to continue to social distance, wash our hands, and look at the sanitation guidelines especially with graduations coming up.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.