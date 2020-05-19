Summer heat until the holiday weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The high-pressure area which brought yesterday's heat will do so again today. A few spotty storms may pop up in the afternoon heat, with a low risk of large hail and strong winds. Some brief heat relief arrives tomorrow.
After a sunny and mild start, this afternoon will become partly cloudy and it will be hot. Highs will range from near 90 degrees in the far northeastern viewing area to near 100 degrees in the southwestern viewing area.
A few spotty storms may pop up over the western viewing area by mid-afternoon. Storms may produce large hail and high wind gusts. While the potential for measurable rain is low, any storms will only slowly drift eastward, so there may be some very localized heavy rainfall.
Of course, if there's thunder, there's lightning. If you hear thunder or see lightning it's time to be inside - a building, a home, even a vehicle. When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors.
After the storms, if any, die down this evening, tonight will be mostly cloudy with a slight breeze. Lows will range from the upper 50s northwest to the mid-60s southeast.
The high-pressure area will have less of an affect tomorrow and with a mostly cloudy sky, Wednesday afternoon will not be as hot. Temperatures will peak near 80 degrees in the north to the low 90s south.
A slight chance of storms will return tomorrow. Once again, coverage is expected to be spotty. As such, the chance of measurable rainfall will be low. Once again, any storm will bring the potential lightning, hail, and strong gusty winds.
Storm and rain chances are expected to increase, while temperatures drop, Sunday and Monday. Which is the Memorial Day Weekend holiday. Check it out in our 10-Day Forecast here on our Weather Page (after closing this story), or in our Weather App. You can download it for free from your app or play store.
