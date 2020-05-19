Teen indicted for Lubbock Valero aggravated robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Avantre Fitts, 17, of Lubbock has been indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery.
In April, two men walked into a Valero gas station around 10 p.m. in the 5000 block of Slide Road wearing masks. One of the men, 17-year-old Avantre Fitts, had a gun and demanded money from the store clerk.
Fitts then walked around the counter to the clerk and the second suspect ran from the scene.
Fitts got into a fight with the clerk and the clerk was able to take the gun. Then, Fitts pulled out a knife and lunged at the clerk, inuring him.
The clerk was able fire the gun and shot Fitts three times.
Another person walked in at this time, jumped on Fitts and grabbed the knife from him. Fitts was able to run from the scene.
Lubbock police say Fitts was later found at Covenant and when questioned admitted to the robbery. Fitts was arrested and then admitted to the hospital.
The clerk was was taken to University Medical Center with a knife wound.
The clerk was identified as 19-year-old Devin Salazar.
Later, Lubbock Police announced the arrest of Salazar for a 2019 aggravated robbery.
Police say at approximately 4:30 a.m. May 31, 2019, two suspects entered an unidentified convenience store while the employee was in the back of the business restocking items.
The employee came to the front of the store after hearing the suspects enter.
According to Police, one suspect pointed the firearm he brought with him at the employee. The Police report the second suspect, Salazar, walked around the front register and took money. Both suspects left the convenience store.
Salazar was booked in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a felony aggravated robbery warrant.
Fitts is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center.
Fitts is being held on a $25,000 bond.
