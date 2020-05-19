4th on Broadway moved to Labor Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Organizers with 4th on Broadway have announced the celebration will move from the Fourth of July to Labor Day, Sept. 7.
Broadway Festivals, the organizers of the celebration, made that announcement on Tuesday morning. The celebration will go on as all others have in the past with a parade, gatherings, a concert and a fireworks show.
If need be, there could still be some social distancing practices in place when the time comes to have the event, Don Caldwell, president and executive director of Broadway Festivals, said.
“We are going to address everything that we can to keep this safe. We’re going to follow the guidelines and hopefully people will be able to mix and mingle as usual," Caldwell said. "But if there are restrictions, we will adhere to those restrictions and do everything possible to make the public totally safe.”
The date change will not have an effect on the performers. Because the COVID-19 pandemic was so widely spread, plans for the event to take place on Fourth of July weekend stopped a while back.
Now, booking entertainment can go forward. However, the date of the celebration being pushed back again because of COVID also remains possible.
The celebration will also be the same weekend as the Texas Tech football game against the University of Texas - El Paso, which is Sept. 5. At this time there is also no guarantee the Tech game will take place on that day.
“(Broadway Festivals) have been proactive and I believe our planning for a fabulous Fourth on Labor Day — we’re going to be able to do that in a way that we can both celebrate and do it safely,” Dan Pope, Lubbock’s mayor, said.
A full itinerary for the days events can be found here.
