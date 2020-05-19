Tuesday temps break 100, could bring isolated storms Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A HOT day on the South Plains as afternoon temps hit and even exceeded the century mark. In Lubbock, the high was 100 degrees and that was 5 degress below the current record of 105 degrees.
That heat combined with a weak cold front and the dryline which resulted in widespread showers and storms today. Most of the storms produce some heavy, but brief rain, winds from 30-50+ mph and lightning. The showers will continue through the late night and even early morning hours.
Tomorrow will bring more showers and thunderstorms and a few could be severe with 1 inch hail and winds of 60 mph or higher. However, most of the showers will be moderate in intensity and coverage will not be widespread.
I do expect it to be cooler through the South Plains as highs return to the 80s and 90s. The cooler temps in the northeast areas with highs in the 70s and 90s for the southwest region. Clouds, rain and wind will affect afternoon highs on Wednesday.
Thursday and Friday will return to the 90s and rain chances will decrease.
It does look favorable for thunderstorms over the Memorial Day weekend, some strong to severe possibly.
