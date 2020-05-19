Two brothers save dogs out of burning West Lubbock home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two teenage brothers walking near the 9500 block of west County Road 6900, or west 50th Street, saved two dogs out of a burning West Lubbock home after they heard the owner screaming for her pets.
“While we were standing back there and jogging this way, there was just a big cloud of smoke so we drove over here and we saw this house on fire. We ran to help these people and stuff... to help the dogs because she was crying about her dogs," said Erasco Montiel Flores.
Erasco says he and his brother were not hesitant to head towards the burning house. He says they hopped the back fence and approached the burning house and the dogs immediately came to them.
“It was all hot and stuff and we opened the door and this one was by the door and we picked him up and took him to her,” Erasco said of one of the dogs. “We opened the door and I was whistling and she came out of nowhere so I just picked her up,” he said of the other dog.
Wolfforth and West Carlisle Fire Departments battled the flames today. The Wolfforth Fire Department Chief said the house is not recoverable and an investigation is on-going.
Despite the bad news of her house, Rachel Pensland is happy no people were hurt and she got back some of her pets. She believes two others must have died in the fire.
“Some wonderful people- they’re kids... both of those kids to rescue my dogs," said Rachel.
Rachel says she was taking a nap inside the house with her daughter, when her son screamed that an outdoor couch on their property was burning.
“It just went up in flames. I tried to tried to get a water hose but I just couldn’t get to it in time.”
A GoFundMe has been set up for Rachel and her family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/single-mothers-house-burned-lubbock?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR1SXOQm3exsPUzmmQg3CH805q__XP6D-Ly6Da5aeRJLtm7UrnTmN_yMUBE
