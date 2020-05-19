USDA to provide relief to farmers, ranchers, producers

Farmers and ranchers will receive direct support from two possible funding sources. The first of which is the $9.5 billion provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability (CARES) Act in order to take care of farmers for losses due to price declines because of COVID-19. This first one will provide support for specialty crops. The second source is the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act to compensate producers for the $6.5 billion they lost due to the ongoing market disruptions.