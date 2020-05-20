City to provide update on COVID-19 in Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will host an 11:30 a.m. news conference to update residents on the state of COVID-19 in the county.
During today’s news conference, the public will hear from Katherine Wells, director of the Lubbock Health Department; Dr. Ron Cook, the Lubbock health authority; Robert Taylor and City Councilman Steve Massengale, co-chairs of the Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force; and Dan Pope, Lubbock’s mayor.
As it is now, there have been 630 cases of COVID reported in the County. And since May 1, the number of new daily confirmed cases has been in the single digits.
Lubbock also had a day when no cases were reported on Sunday. The last time that happened was March 23. The last time there was a death attributed to the virus was on May 11.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will air the news conference live
