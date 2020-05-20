City to use health, fire department for nursing home testing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - During a Thursday news conference, representatives with the City of Lubbock emphasized how favorable Lubbock’s COVID-19 statistics have been recently and encouraged citizens to stay the course.
The most encouraging of statistics is the continual single-digit new daily cases, even with re-opening efforts throughout the state and city. However, limiting public gathering and continuing to social distance is still needed, Katherine Wells, the director of the Lubbock Health Department, said.
There will also be an increase in testing in nursing homes. Within the next two weeks those with the health department and Lubbock Fire Rescue will go into nursing homes around the city and help test residents and employees.
Those will be nasal swab tests that are already available at other testing sites in Lubbock.
The availability to test in nursing home came about after a May 15 executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott. Costs for using the fire department will be covered through the state.
Because this weekend is Memorial Day weekend, the city also continues to encourage residents to not gather in large groups as well. The temptation to gather in public will also persist as the summer continues.
The Lubbock Economic Recovery Task force will have meetings this week to help come up with guidelines that address upcoming and allowable events that normally take place during the summer.
There will also be some discussion during Tuesday’s upcoming city council meetings on the possibility of opening up community centers and city pools. As it is now, no formal decisions have been made.
