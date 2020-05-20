Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock Power & Light and the Electric Utility Board agreed to delay disconnections during the COVID-19 pandemic, to at least June 13.
- The utility is considering a plan to return to normal, including a six month plan to pay deferred bills without late fees.
- A story on that will be posted later today.
Lubbock County reported six new cases of COVID, which puts the county total to 630.
- There are only 179 active cases in the county.
- So far, 401 people have recovered and 50 people have died.
- Get a detailed look at cases here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 6 new cases on Tuesday, 630 total
The annual 4th on Broadway festival is being postponed.
- It will take place on Labor Day, Sept. 7, instead of the Fourth of July.
- Organizers say people should be more comfortable with social distancing by then..
- Read more here: 4th on Broadway moved to Labor Day
A Texas district judge has said all Texas voters can apply to vote by mail during the COVID pandemic.
- His ruling was out of concerns for the health of Texas voters.
- Texas’ attorney general plans to appeal the ruling as soon as he can.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune here: Federal judge says all Texas voters can apply to vote by mail during pandemic
