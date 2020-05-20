Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

LP&L delays disconnections, 4th on Broadway moved to Labor Day, judge OK’s mail-in ballots for all voters

By Michael Cantu | May 20, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT - Updated May 20 at 6:09 AM

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock Power & Light and the Electric Utility Board agreed to delay disconnections during the COVID-19 pandemic, to at least June 13.

  • The utility is considering a plan to return to normal, including a six month plan to pay deferred bills without late fees.
  • A story on that will be posted later today.

Lubbock County reported six new cases of COVID, which puts the county total to 630.

The annual 4th on Broadway festival is being postponed.

  • It will take place on Labor Day, Sept. 7, instead of the Fourth of July.
  • Organizers say people should be more comfortable with social distancing by then..
  • Read more here: 4th on Broadway moved to Labor Day

A Texas district judge has said all Texas voters can apply to vote by mail during the COVID pandemic.

