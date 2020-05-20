DPS identifies driver killed in Gaines Co. crash

GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety have identified a Hobbs, NM man as the person killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Troopers say 22-year-old Alan E. Dominguez was driving on U.S. 62 about nine miles east of Hobbs, NM when his vehicle left the roadway. He overcorrected and rolled his vehicle.
Dominguez was taken to Seminole Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
No other information has been provided by DPS.
