KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Blade

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Blade, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. Blade is a 3-year-old black and white akita mix who arrived at the shelter three weeks ago.
He is a sweet and calm boy who would love a big backyard to sunbathe in. He is also neutered and up-to-date on his vaccines.
Blade’s adoption fees for Wednesday, May 20, have been waived. Today is also National Rescue Dog Day, so there’s more of a reason to visit the shelter.
Anyone interested in adoption is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day:
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.