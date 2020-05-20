Lubbock BBQ restaurants impacted by meat shortage

“We’re just trying to adapt and, and, and keep serving but we wouldn’t be able to adapt and be creative without our customers still coming in,” said Timmons. “So big thanks to all of our customers in Lubbock for continuing to support small business. I think that that’s one of the silver linings of this whole thing is that the customers of Lubbock and, you know, all the people of Lubbock have really stepped up to support local businesses that they value.”