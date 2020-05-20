Lubbock BBQ restaurants impacted by meat shortage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Locally owned Barbecue restaurants are feeling the impact of the meat shortage. Tuesday afternoon, The Shack BBQ in Lubbock posted on Facebook addressing the decreasing availability of meat.
“Ribs have gone up $1 a pound since last week. So everything’s kind of going up in price and going down in quantity,” said Kyle Farris, owner of the Shack BBQ. “So, you know, we’re just trying to figure out where the best solution to our problems are.”
Arnis Robbins, owner of Evie Mae’s, said they’ve been facing the same problem.
"We have definitely been impacted by the beef pork shortages,” said Robbins, “Combined with crazy increase in price. We've seen our brisket price go up close to 75 percent in a week's time. So, if we can find the product, it's just a lot more expensive for us."
At Tom & Bingo’s BBQ, owner Ian Timmons, said they’ve had to slightly increase their prices. “We don’t want to go up too much we want to, you know, we expect that this won’t last too long,” said Timmons. “But we’re just trying to retain our customers still feed our customers the same good quality barbecue that we’ve always been feeding them and, and, and stay alive and make it through this.”
Tom& Bingo's BBQ has been serving Lubbock for 65 years. Timmons said they couldn’t do it without the support from the community.
“We’re just trying to adapt and, and, and keep serving but we wouldn’t be able to adapt and be creative without our customers still coming in,” said Timmons. “So big thanks to all of our customers in Lubbock for continuing to support small business. I think that that’s one of the silver linings of this whole thing is that the customers of Lubbock and, you know, all the people of Lubbock have really stepped up to support local businesses that they value.”
