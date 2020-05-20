Meadow ISD goes to 4-day school week for 2020-21 school year

“With the additional time teachers have with students over the course of four days, we believe students will achieve greater levels of learning as teachers have a longer time to focus on key instructional concepts and necessary remediation to ensure mastery learning. allowing the students to condense their concentration levels on schoolwork will maximize their learning capabilities. In fact, I anticipate that the level of homework will decrease on school nights because of what is occurring during this extended school day,” said Superintendent Darrian Dover.