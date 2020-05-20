Meadow ISD goes to 4-day school week for 2020-21 school year

MEADOW, Texas (KCBD) - During the regular school board meeting on Tuesday, the Meadow ISD Board of Education voted unanimously to approve the 2020-21 school calendar, which includes a four-day school week for students.
The news release from Meadow ISD says this was a careful decision and the board considered the pros and cons of changing the number of days students attend school during a week. They also surveyed staff, parents and the community.
To make up for the lack of one day, the school day will start at 7:30 a.m. and will last until 4:50 p.m. They will have class Tuesday through Friday.
Although the students are going four days a week, they will actually attend class nearly 2,400 more minutes than the state requirement, and more than most school districts across the state.
“With the additional time teachers have with students over the course of four days, we believe students will achieve greater levels of learning as teachers have a longer time to focus on key instructional concepts and necessary remediation to ensure mastery learning. allowing the students to condense their concentration levels on schoolwork will maximize their learning capabilities. In fact, I anticipate that the level of homework will decrease on school nights because of what is occurring during this extended school day,” said Superintendent Darrian Dover.
The school board is also hoping the new calendar will have a positive impact on school attendance by encouraging parents to schedule appointments for their children on Mondays.
According to the news release, the surveys given to staff, parents and community members show there was 78 percent support from staff and nearly 73 percent support from parents and the community.
A challenge with the new school calendar will be childcare on Mondays. The school district said, “It is the hope that the longer school day on Tuesday through Friday will better align with the parental workday to alleviate before/after school childcare needs, and therefore help offset the additional childcare needed.”
Another concern is the length of the school day. "In an attempt to mitigate the length of the school day, the district will provide three daily meals for the students and sufficient time for intellectual breaks.
“I am very excited about the new changes that we are making at Meadow ISD,” said School Board President Keith Harrison. “I truly believe that both students and teachers will benefit from a four-day instructional week.”
