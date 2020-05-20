New Mexico State Police investigate officer-involved shooting

LOVINGTON, NM (KCBD) - The New Mexico State Police is investigating a police shooting that happened on May 18, 2020 in Lea County.
Around 4 p.m. Lea County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home in Lovington, NM for a report of 29-year-old Cameron Richard Green was shooting a handgun inside the house. When deputies arrived, they confronted Green. He had barricaded himself inside an RV outside of the house.
Deputies set up a perimeter around the RV and asked Green to come out over a loudspeaker.
Officials report Green fired several gunshots from the RV towards deputies.
A Lea County deputy returned fire and shot Green. He was taken to a local hospital then was taken to a hospital in Lubbock for non-life-threatening injuries.
Green has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer using a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated assault against a household member, and one count of shooting at an inhabited dwelling.
The details that led to the shooting are under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.
The deputies were not injured. The name of the deputy who fired his weapon will not be released at this time.
