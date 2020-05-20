Pay It Forward: Surprising a Lubbock pediatric nurse

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday morning, KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union re-launched the weekly “pay it forward” segment.
It was put on hold for two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now they’re able to resume their surprises and giveaways in person.
This week, Vicki Love and Mike Arriaga with WesTex Federal Credit Union stopped by West Texas Pediatrics to surprise Stephanie Robertson.
She has been a pediatric nurse for more than two decades and was nominated by her friend and coworker, Melanie Hilburn.
“Stephanie did adopt four children,” Hilburn said. “They range in age right now from 17 to 21. But she and her ex-husband adopted them when they were, I think about eight months to about four years. And they were all diagnosed with some kind of challenge.”
Throughout the interview with Hilburn, she mentioned how amazing Robertson is.
“I think she’s just an amazing person, an amazing nurse, and she so deserves this,” Hilburn said.
Clinic staff gathered around as Love and Arriaga surprised Robertson.
“I just really appreciate it and feel very blessed that she thought of me,” Robertson said. “I don’t feel very deserving, but I appreciate it. And thank you guys.”
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
