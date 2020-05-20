Police to block area near 125th, Quaker Avenue to investigate Sunday crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Wednesday Lubbock Police Department will block areas near 125th Street and Quaker Avenue to continue to investigate a crash that injured three people Sunday morning.
Police will go out to the area at 9 a.m. There is no word on how long they will be out there.
Travelers are advised to the avoid the area as LPD conducts its investigation.
It was there three people were seriously injured after a pickup rear-ended an SUV on Sunday morning. There has been no condition update on those injured since Sunday.
