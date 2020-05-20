Severe storm risks diminish overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Severe thunderstorms pounded the South Plains Wednesday night.
The city of Lubbock was hit hard by numerous reports of golfball to baseball sized hail.
Most of the damage occurred in the heart of Lubbock impacting South Lubbock to Central Lubbock and North Lubbock as the storm moved along and mainly west of Interstate 27.
Storm coverage will decrease overnight, but a few storms remain possible.
Look for lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s tonight with winds out of the south at 5 to 15 mph.
A few storms remain possible Thursday, mainly east of Lubbock.
Highs top out in the lower 90’s.
Rain chances increase over the Memorial Day weekend, especially Sunday and Monday.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.