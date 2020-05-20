Severe storms return late today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered strong to severe storms are likely in the West Texas area late today. This includes the KCBD viewing area. These storms will bring a threat of high winds, similar to yesterday, and large hail. While some areas will miss out on rain, a few may receive a downpour.
While storms are likely, coverage may (and probably will be) spotty. The main threats, once again, will be strong wind gusts and large hail.
Development may begin around 3 PM, plus or minus, over the western viewing area. We anticipate storms will increase in intensity and coverage as the activity evolves and translates eastward.
The greatest risk in the Lubbock and Plainview areas is expected during the late afternoon and early evening.
Today otherwise will be mostly cloudy, a little breezy (outside of thunderstorm winds!), and not as hot. Highs will range from near 80 degrees in the far northeastern viewing area to the mid-90s, possibly upper 90s, in the southwestern viewing area.
Tonight, after any storm activity ends, will be partly cloudy with a slight breeze. Lows will range from the mid-50s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-60s southeast.
